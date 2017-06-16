Sparks holds on to beat winless Stars 80-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 19 and the Los Angeles Sparks held off the winless San Antonio Stars, 80-75 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles led by 22 points in the first half but San Antonio rallied in the third quarter. Moriah Jefferson scored on three straight San Antonio possession during a 20-2 run and the Stars cut their deficit to 50-48. Jantel Lavender scored six consecutive points for Los Angeles and Gray beat the buzzer for a 58-50 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike's three-point play with 2:55 left gave Los Angeles a 70-63 lead, Parker's layup made it 72-67 and the Sparks led by at least four points the rest of the way.

Ogwumike finished with 16 points for Los Angeles (7-3), which was just 2 of 12 from 3-point range but made 24 of 28 free throws.

Jefferson was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and Isabelle Harrison had a career-high 22 points for San Antonio (0-10).

At Indianpolis, Erica Wheeler had 20 points and seven assists and Tiffany Mitchell scored all 14 of her points in the second half as the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 85-74.

Atlanta pulled to 76-72 with 2:09 left but Wheeler answered with her second 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. The Dream's Layshia Clarendon missed a layup and Indiana scored on its next two possessions — on jumpers by Natalie Achonwa and Candice Dupree — to seal it.

Marissa Coleman added 10 points and Dupree scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for Indiana (5-6).

Wheeler made a long jumper with 0.6 seconds left in the first half to give Indiana a 33-31 lead and she closed the third quarter with another buzzer-beater for a 60-53 advantage.

Bria Holmes and Tiffany Hayes each scored 17 points for Atlanta (5-5).

