Absent Jay Z inducted to Songwriters Hall by Obama via video

Music mogul Berry Gordy accepts his award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriot
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran accepts the Hal David Starlight Award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gal
Usher performs at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds accepts his award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marr
Singer Jon Bon Jovi performs at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hot
Chicago band members and inductees Robert Lamm, left, and James Pankow perform at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction an
Songwriter Max Martin accepts his award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott
Singer Johnny Gill performs at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hote
Songwriters Jimmy Jam, left, and Terry Lewis accept their awards at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Pitbull performs after his accepting the Global Ambassador Award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former President Barack Obama.
Obama, appearing in a taped video, told the audience Thursday that he's been listening to Jay Z since he was a "young and hungry state senator" and compared himself to the New York rapper.
Jay Z became the first rapper inducted into the prestigious organization and was the first hip-hop act nominated for the honor.
The 2017 Songwriters Hall class also included Motown founder Berry Gordy; R&B maestro Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds; songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis; pop music great Max Martin; and members of Chicago.
The event in New York City gave special honors to Ed Sheeran and Pitbull.