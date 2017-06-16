AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Argentina's government met resistance from pensioners with disabilities after it cut payments to some of them and said it would instead review each case to determine who to cut. Earlier in the week, President Mauricio Macri hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said the European Union should commit to reaching a trade deal with South American trade bloc Mercosur.

Working cowboys went on a three-week pilgrimage in search of pasture for oxen in Brazil's wetlands, where ranchers contract out the grazing business and being a cowboy is reasonably well-paid. Meanwhile city-goers in Rio de Janeiro waited at the Labor Ministry in search of work, as some 14 million Brazilians are unemployed, or 13.7 percent of the workforce, an uptick from last year.

After a referendum on the political status of Puerto Rico, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he will create a commission to demand statehood from the U.S. Congress.

Neymar Lander was one of the latest casualties in Venezuela's unrest, where protesters held a vigil at the site where he died. Peruvian shamans held a ritual for peace in Venezuela, as well as between the U.S. and North Korea.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt won the "Salute to a Legend" race in Kingston. Bolt plans to retire from track and field after the 2017 London World Championships in August.

In the soccer world, Honduras' Alberth Elis, whose nickname is "La Panterita," or Little Panther, celebrated his goal against Panama by imitating the wild cat, getting down on all fours. The United States' Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards, tying Mexico 1-1.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Twitter @LeslieMazoch

