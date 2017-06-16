N. Korea portraits: Ordinary lives, ever in leader's shadow

This combination of photographs shows portraits of North Koreans taken by Associated Press photographer Wong Maye-E. When asked what's
In this May 9, 2016, photo, Kim Jong Sil, 35, a worker at the Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill for the past 17 years, poses for a portrait in Pyo
In this Oct. 23, 2014, photo, Kim Guan Huan, 60, a concierge, poses for a portrait at the entrance of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, Nor
In this Oct. 24, 2014, photo, Jo Myong Sim, 42, a farmer who has worked at the Chilgol vegetable farm on the outskirts of Pyongyang for
In this April 13, 2017, photo, Jang Sol Hyang, 19, a Kim Il Sung University student majoring in Mathematics, poses for a portrait at th
In this May 7, 2015, photo, Sin Ji Ye, 9, left, An Rye Jong, 10, center, and Kim Ye Yon, 8, right, pose for a portrait as they attend a
In this Aug. 29, 2014, photo, North Korean wrestler Hwang Myong Hyok, 19, poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea. Hwang has bee
In this May 7, 2016, photo, Pyongyang subway officer Ri Ok Gyong, 23, holds up a signal as she poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North
In this May 8, 2015, photo, village elder Song Hong Ik, 77, right, poses for a portrait on Ryongyon-ri hill in Kujang county, North Kor
In this May 10, 2015, photo, Pak Sin Hyok, 16, a student of the Pyongyang University of Fine Art, poses with his unfinished water-color
In this June 22, 2016, photo, Kang Jong Jin, a 28-year old former soldier who attaches soles onto shoes at a shoe factory in Wonsan, No
In this June 21, 2016, photo, Ri Nam Hae, left, and Kil Myong Kyong, both 16-years old, pose for a portrait at a pier in Wonsan, North
In this June 24, 2015, photo, Jong Kun Song, 70, a guide at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities, poses for a portrait in fron
In this June 25, 2016, photo, Ri Yong Ok, a 57-year-old pharmacist whose heavy-smoking husband nearly died of lung cancer, poses for a
In this April 9, 2017, photo, Pak Chol, 27, a professional long distance runner, poses for a portrait after winning the Pyongyang marat
In this Oct. 23, 2014, photo, North Korean London 2012 Olympics Judo gold medalist, An Kum Ae poses in her bedroom with her gold medal
In this April 17, 2017, photo, Won Dae Chol, 20, poses for a portrait at the Taekwando Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea. When asked wha
In this May 10, 2015, photo, Ri Chun Im, 71, poses for a portrait as she dances with other elderly North Korean men and women at a park
In this May 7, 2016, photo, Kim Una, 23, studying to be an obstetrician at the Pyongyang Maternity hospital, poses for a portrait in Py
In this Feb. 22, 2016, photo, North Korean People's Army Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho poses for a portrait at the entrance to the Demilitarized
In this April 20, 2017, photo, Pak Hyon Sun, 18, poses on a horse at the Mirim Riding Club, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pak has been a r
In this Oct. 14, 2015, photo, Kil Jin A, 29, poses for a portrait at the entrance of the Pothonggang Hotel where she works with mobile
In this April 17, 2017, photo, Kim Jin Ok, 25, poses for a portrait as she feeds catfish at the Pyongyang Catfish Farm, in Pyongyang, N
In this April 10, 2017, photo, Kim Son Hui, 41, stands at the entrance of the Pyongyang Class Education Hall as she poses for a portrai
In this May 7, 2016, photo, Pak Su Won, 66, a retired local physician, poses for a portrait along Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang,
In this April 9, 2017, photo, Capt. Ri Ok Gyong, 24, poses for a portrait at the Fatherland Liberation Museum in Pyongyang, North Korea
In this Oct. 25, 2014, file photo, North Korean bride Ri Ok Ran, 28, and groom Kang Sung Jin, 32, pose for a portrait at the Moran Hill
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — When asked what's important to them, North Koreans might talk about working hard, or doing well at sports, or having a big family. But leader Kim Jong Un is never far from the conversation.
Pyongyang subway officer Ri Ok Gyong says she wants "to serve people because Marshal Kim Jong Un loves his people and so must I."
Professional long-distance runner Pak Chol says, "I want to please leader Kim Jong Un through my sporting successes."
Ri Ok Ran and her husband, Kang Sung Jin, say they want "to have many children so that they can serve in the army and defend and uphold our leader and country, for many years into the future."
AP photographer Wong Maye-E tries to get her North Korean subjects to open up as much as is possible in an authoritarian country with no tolerance for dissent and great distrust of foreigners. She has taken dozens of portraits of North Koreans over the past three years, often after breaking the ice by taking photos with an instant camera and sharing them.
Her question for everyone she photographs: What is your motto? Their answers reflect both their varied lives and the government that looms incessantly over all of them.