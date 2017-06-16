Plum rains in Taiwan forecast to intensify through June 22

Taipei, June 16 (CNA) The plum rain front that is currently affecting Taiwan is expected to intensify late Friday and will continue to drench the country until June 22, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said, warning of extreme weather conditions.



Central and northern Taiwan are likely to see the worst of it as the front moves northward, bringing torrential rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly on the western half of the country, the bureau said.



Due to strengthening southwestern winds that coincide with the weather front, sustained heavy rainfall can be expected in southern Taiwan, according to forecasters.



Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, warned that the plum rain front is about to reach its maximum intensity and could be dangerous.



Higher rainfall and turbulence can be expected, he said.



According to the CWB, the conditions will begin to ease on June 22 as the front moves further north so drier and more stable weather can be expected June 23-25.

