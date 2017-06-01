Events and activities for June 16 - 18

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Weekend happenings of note around Taipei from June 16 - 18.

Theater

Guts Improv Theater's presents an evening of spontaneity at Big Improv Lab tonight, starting at 8. Tickets are NT$450 (US$15).

Guling Street Avante-garde theater presents their latest play, "The Black Dog" (二路埋伏), June 17 and 18, with a 2:30 matinee and 7:30 evening performance both days. Tickets are NT$600.

The Sun-shier Dance Theater troupe performs "Mute" at the Wellspring Theater. "Mute" explores the boundaries of internal and external language. There will be two performances Saturday and a closing matinee Sunday. Tickets are NT$500.

The traditional opera, "Generals of the Yang Family" (楊家將), the story of a brave family of warriors, will be performed Saturday and Sunday at the Daodecheng Opera Court (大稻埕戲苑) beginning at 2:30. Tickets are $200-500.

Music

Hong Kong group Clean Tone kicks off a two-week Taiwan tour at Backstage Cafe June 16. Tickets are NT$700.

The "wandering poet" Yerko Lorca and Huang Kuan-ying (黃冠螢) gives a rare performance on traditional instruments, the Tartessian lyre and West African harp. The show will be at Huilu Tea House this Sunday from 7-9:30. Tickets are NT$800.

Shelter Cafe's celebrates their one year anniversary with a Sunday of brunch, music, and second hand goods. An Urban Vacation 2.0 starts at noon. Check out DJ and vendor here.

Special Event

The Women's March in Taiwan will host a panel discussion this Sunday from 2-5. The bilingual discussion theme is Women's Rights Across Borders. The topics include a closer look at the relationship between Taiwan and feminism. Find more information here.