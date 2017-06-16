TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Penghu sea urchin harvesting opens today, but the number was significantly reduced than last year, as there were only a couple of stands in the island's Magong fish market in the morning trade.

The prices are slightly higher than last year, ranging from NT$60 to NT$80 for a single one, and was soon sold out on the first opening day.

The ban on the harvesting of sea urchins is temporarily lifted in Penghu from June 16 to August 31, while catches must be limited to specimens larger than eight centimeters in diameter.

The ban on the harvesting of sea urchins has been in place in Penghu since last year due to low population count which could put sea urchins in danger of extinction. According to the county fisheries authorities, violators will be subject to a fine of no more than NT$150,000 (US$4,865) and a maximum of three years imprisonment under the Fisheries Act.