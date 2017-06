ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 6.

YARDAGE: 208.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.385.

RANK: 1.

KEY FACT: Even though it played downwind most of the day, only four players made birdies, including Paul Casey, who finished one shot off the lead, and Brooks Koepka, who was two behind. The top six players all made par or better. Fifty-seven players made bogey or worse.