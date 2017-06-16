US Open at a glance

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A brief look at Thursday's first round of the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

THE LEADER: Rickie Fowler had a 7-under 65, and was one of 44 players to break par — a record for the first round of a U.S. Open.

CLOSE BEHIND: Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele were one shot back, with Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka another shot behind at 5 under.

IN THE SKY: In the morning, the buzz at Erin Hills was about a small blimp that crashed near the course, seriously injuring the pilot, who crawled out of the wreckage of the fiery craft. He was in stable condition and was expected to recover.

RECORD SETTER: On a day for scoring, Adam Hadwin got a piece of a U.S. Open record, making six straight birdies. He joined George Burns (1982) and Andy Dillard (1992) as the only players to do it. The previous times both happened at Pebble Beach.

FALLING STARS: Dustin Johnson's repeat quest got off to a rough start. He shot 75. Rory McIlroy shot 78, and Jason Day needed a birdie on No. 18 to break 80.

KEY STATISTIC: Fowler matched the first-round record in relation to par, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, who each shot 7-under 63 in 1980 at Baltusrol.

NOTEWORTHY: Phil Mickelson withdrew, as expected, to attend his daughter's graduation in California. Alternate Roberto Diaz took his spot and finished at even par.

QUOTEWORTHY: "It is always cool to be part of some sort of history in golf. But I'd rather be remembered for something that's done on Sunday." — Fowler after his record-setting score of 7 under.

TELEVISION: Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. FS1; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. FOX