Magnitude 4.3 tremor rattles Kaohsiung

Residents of Kaohsiung got a rude awakening by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake early Friday morning

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/16 10:05

(Central Weather Bureau map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Kaohsiung City's Daliao District early Friday morning at 5:29 a.m., according to a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) report.

The epicenter of Friday's tremor was located 9.9 kilometers east of Kaohsiung City Hall at a depth of 34.2 kilometers, according to the CWB.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Kaohsiung City and Pingtung City. An intensity of 2 was felt in Jiuru and Sandimen in Pingtung County. While an intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Tainan City, and Yunlin County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
earthquake
quake
tremor
temblor

