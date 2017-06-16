BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|27 16
|8
|3
|54
|22
|56
|River Plate
|27 15
|7
|5
|48
|25
|52
|Banfield
|27 16
|3
|8
|38
|30
|51
|San Lorenzo
|27 15
|4
|8
|43
|32
|49
|Newell's
|27 14
|6
|7
|38
|25
|48
|Independiente
|27 13
|9
|5
|34
|21
|48
|Estudiantes
|27 13
|8
|6
|41
|26
|47
|Racing Club
|27 14
|4
|9
|44
|37
|46
|Lanus
|27 13
|6
|8
|32
|23
|45
|Colon
|27 13
|6
|8
|30
|23
|45
|Rosario Central
|27 11
|9
|7
|35
|24
|42
|Talleres
|27 11
|7
|9
|31
|25
|40
|Defensa y Justicia 27 11
|7
|9
|24
|21
|40
|Gimnasia
|27 10
|7 10
|23
|23
|37
|Godoy Cruz
|27 11
|4 12
|30
|31
|37
|Atletico Rafaela
|27 10
|6 11
|28
|25
|36
|Olimpo
|27
|8
|9 10
|31
|29
|33
|Temperley
|27
|9
|6 12
|27
|35
|33
|Santa Fe
|27
|8
|8 11
|24
|33
|32
|San Martin
|27
|7 11
|9
|26
|36
|32
|Velez Sarsfield
|27
|9
|5 13
|25
|38
|32
|Atletico Tucuman
|27
|8
|7 12
|32
|35
|31
|Patronato Parana
|27
|7
|9 11
|26
|36
|30
|Huracan
|27
|5 10 12
|22
|28
|25
|Tigre
|27
|6
|7 14
|29
|41
|25
|Sarmiento
|27
|6
|7 14
|26
|41
|25
|Aldosivi
|27
|5 10 12
|15
|32
|25
|Arsenal
|27
|6
|5 16
|22
|45
|23
|Quilmes
|27
|6
|5 16
|15
|39
|23
|Belgrano
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|31
|22
|Thursday, June 15
Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2
|Friday, June 16
Colon vs. San Lorenzo 0030 GMT
San Martin vs. Temperley 2045 GMT
Huracan vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT
Talleres vs. Gimnasia 2300 GMT
|Saturday, June 17
Banfield vs. Rosario Central 0015 GMT
Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz 1700 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 1915 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes 2015 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2045 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento 2230 GMT
|Sunday, June 18
Newell's vs. Lanus 1700 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Tigre 1745 GMT
Independiente vs. Olimpo 1915 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT
River Plate vs. Racing Club 2015 GMT
|Tuesday, June 20
San Lorenzo vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2200 GMT
|Wednesday, June 21
Rosario Central vs. Talleres 0015 GMT
Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT
Racing Club vs. Colon 2210 GMT
Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2245 GMT
|Thursday, June 22
River Plate vs. Aldosivi 0030 GMT
Belgrano vs. Newell's 1800 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2010 GMT
Lanus vs. Huracan 2010 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2220 GMT
Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2220 GMT