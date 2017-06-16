  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/16 09:30
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56
River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52
Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51
San Lorenzo 27 15 4 8 43 32 49
Newell's 27 14 6 7 38 25 48
Independiente 27 13 9 5 34 21 48
Estudiantes 27 13 8 6 41 26 47
Racing Club 27 14 4 9 44 37 46
Lanus 27 13 6 8 32 23 45
Colon 27 13 6 8 30 23 45
Rosario Central 27 11 9 7 35 24 42
Talleres 27 11 7 9 31 25 40
Defensa y Justicia 27 11 7 9 24 21 40
Gimnasia 27 10 7 10 23 23 37
Godoy Cruz 27 11 4 12 30 31 37
Atletico Rafaela 27 10 6 11 28 25 36
Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33
Temperley 27 9 6 12 27 35 33
Santa Fe 27 8 8 11 24 33 32
San Martin 27 7 11 9 26 36 32
Velez Sarsfield 27 9 5 13 25 38 32
Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31
Patronato Parana 27 7 9 11 26 36 30
Huracan 27 5 10 12 22 28 25
Tigre 27 6 7 14 29 41 25
Sarmiento 27 6 7 14 26 41 25
Aldosivi 27 5 10 12 15 32 25
Arsenal 27 6 5 16 22 45 23
Quilmes 27 6 5 16 15 39 23
Belgrano 27 4 10 13 19 31 22
Thursday, June 15

Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2

Friday, June 16

Colon vs. San Lorenzo 0030 GMT

San Martin vs. Temperley 2045 GMT

Huracan vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT

Talleres vs. Gimnasia 2300 GMT

Saturday, June 17

Banfield vs. Rosario Central 0015 GMT

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz 1700 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 1915 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes 2015 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2045 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento 2230 GMT

Sunday, June 18

Newell's vs. Lanus 1700 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Tigre 1745 GMT

Independiente vs. Olimpo 1915 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT

River Plate vs. Racing Club 2015 GMT

Tuesday, June 20

San Lorenzo vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Wednesday, June 21

Rosario Central vs. Talleres 0015 GMT

Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2210 GMT

Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2245 GMT

Thursday, June 22

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 0030 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 1800 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2010 GMT

Lanus vs. Huracan 2010 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2220 GMT

Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2220 GMT