BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/16 09:30
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Thursday's Match

Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2

Friday's Matches

Colon vs. San Lorenzo

San Martin vs. Temperley

Huracan vs. Santa Fe

Talleres vs. Gimnasia

Saturday's Matches

Banfield vs. Rosario Central

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano

Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento

Sunday's Matches

Newell's vs. Lanus

Patronato Parana vs. Tigre

Independiente vs. Olimpo

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman

River Plate vs. Racing Club