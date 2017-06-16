BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Thursday's Match
Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2
|Friday's Matches
Colon vs. San Lorenzo
San Martin vs. Temperley
Huracan vs. Santa Fe
Talleres vs. Gimnasia
|Saturday's Matches
Banfield vs. Rosario Central
Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz
Estudiantes vs. Belgrano
Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes
Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento
|Sunday's Matches
Newell's vs. Lanus
Patronato Parana vs. Tigre
Independiente vs. Olimpo
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman
River Plate vs. Racing Club