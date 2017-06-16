Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 16 -- The lead stories in major Chinese Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Policy on keeping government, political parties, military out of media in doubt as government agency is set to run radio station.

@China Times: China reportedly will be put on U.S. list of nations requiring extra vetting in cross-border acquisition reviews.

@Liberty Times: American Chamber of Commerce criticizes new work week rules

@Apple Daily: Coffee shop owner ordered to pay NT$3.68 million for double murder committed by employee.

@Economic Daily News: Tech stocks slump after Fed raises base rate, details plan on balance sheet wind-down.

@Commercial Times: Stock market jitters amid base rate hike in U.S., Britain.

