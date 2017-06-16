Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel back in custody until trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor arrested with guns last month at Trump International Hotel was taken back into custody Thursday after authorities say he returned to the capital and posted Facebook photos of newspaper headlines describing the shooting at the congressional baseball practice.

Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ruled that Bryan Moles, 43, must be held until trial for violating the conditions of his release and must undergo an initial forensic screening to determine his competency, said Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

An attorney for Moles declined to comment Thursday.

Moles was arrested May 31 after authorities received a tip about him making threats and traveling to Washington to see the president. Charging documents say the man told an acquaintance that he was driving to see the president and that he had survival supplies and enough ammunition to make his car resemble Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh "on a camping trip."

He faces charges of unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm. He was not licensed to carry a gun in the District of Columbia, which has strict gun laws, authorities said.

A judge told Moles on June 2 that he could be released until his trial but must participate in a mental health evaluation and treatment at a Veterans Affairs facility in Georgia. He was told he must also stay away from Washington unless the visit is connected to his case, and when in Washington he must stay away from the Trump Hotel and the White House.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Friedman said in court documents that Moles returned to Washington early Thursday "apparently to purchase and consume drugs."

Moles also posted photos Thursday on Facebook of newspapers describing the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, Friedman said. The newspapers were placed in the photos next to a black bag with "unknown contents," he said.

Moles was discharged Monday from the Veterans Affairs facility in Georgia "against medical advice" after he refused to comply with his treatment, Friedman said. His discharge came two days after prosecutors say Moles tampered with a sprinkler system at the VA facility, causing his room to flood.

Moles also left a threatening voice message for a female witness in the case and a close family member has expressed "serious concern" about his mental state, Friedman wrote.

"The defendant squandered his opportunity to be released pending trial and demonstrated that detention is necessary to ensure the safety of the community," the prosecutor said.