Wife: Man who shot congressman wanted to work on tax policy

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The wife of a gunman who wounded a top Republican congressman and several others says her husband went to Washington, D.C. because he wanted to work on tax policy.

Sue Hodgkinson spoke to reporters Thursday outsider her Illinois home. She says she didn't know a lot about what her husband, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, did between January and March because she was busy with her job at a tax firm. But he sold items from his business and told her he was going to Washington. She learned about the shootings Wednesday from a television reporter.

Hodgkinson said repeatedly that she saw no signs her husband was planning violence. When pressed, she said she didn't want to discuss her husband's politics. He had been a vocal opponent of the Republican Party.