Shooting forces lawmakers to rethink their security

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shooting at a baseball field that critically wounded a Republican congressman and injured several others is forcing lawmakers to ask what more should be done to ensure the safety of themselves and their staff.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she favors more money for the U.S. Capitol Police. The agency is seeking an 8 percent increase to nearly $427 million.

Pelosi says more money would help the agency enhance its presence when members of Congress, staff and others congregate away from the Capitol.

The shooting occurred at a ballfield in Virginia where Republican members were practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

A spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan says that even before the shooting, Ryan and Pelosi had begun talking about how to improve safety for lawmakers.