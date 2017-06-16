  1. Home
The Latest: Castile jury ends 4th day without verdict

By  Associated Press
2017/06/16 05:30

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local):

4:30p.m.

A Minnesota jury has ended its fourth day of deliberations without a verdict in the manslaughter trial of a police officer who killed a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. The Latino officer fired seconds after Castile informed Yanez he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified Castile was pulling the gun out against his instructions and he feared for his life. Prosecutors say he overreacted and that Castile wasn't a threat.

Thursday's deliberations passed quietly, with no sudden hearings or requests to review evidence. On Wednesday, the apparently deadlocked jury was summoned to court by the judge and told to keep deliberating.

___

12:02 a.m.

A Minnesota jury is returning for its fourth day of deliberations in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez, a 29-year-old Latino, shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. Castile had a permit and prosecutors say Yanez overreacted to a non-threat.

Yanez testified that Castile was pulling out the gun despite his orders and he feared for his life.

The jury appears to be struggling. Judge William Leary admonished them in a brief hearing Wednesday to keep working.

The 12-member panel includes two black members and no Latinos.