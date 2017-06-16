Everton signs Pickford from Sunderland for $38.3 million

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton signed Jordan Pickford from Sunderland on Thursday for a club-record fee that could rise to 30 million pounds ($38.3 million), making him third most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

The 23-year-old Pickford joined on a five-year deal following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League last season.

Pickford has only had one full season at senior level, having represented England at every level from Under-16s to Under-21s. He received his first call-up to England's senior squad in October.

Among goalkeepers, only Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson — who recently joined Manchester City from Benfica — have cost more.

Also in the Premier League, Leicester signed center back Harry Maguire for a reported 17 million pounds ($21.7 million) from Hull, which was relegated along with Sunderland last season.

The 24-year-old Maguire, who had 12 months remaining on his contract at Hull, joined on a five-year deal. He becomes the club's first signing since Craig Shakespeare agreed to a three-year deal as fulltime Leicester manager last week.

Maguire will challenge Robert Huth and Wes Morgan, Leicester's title-winning center backs from the 2015-16 season, for a starting spot.