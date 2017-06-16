Robshaw back among 3 rugby changes for England vs Argentina

SANTA FE, Argentina (AP) — Chris Robshaw returned to England's team as one of the three changes for the second test against Argentina in Santa Fe on Saturday.

The former captain has recovered from an ankle injury and takes his place at blindside flanker alongside the highly rated Sam Underhill, who makes his international debut on the openside.

Piers Francis was the other newcomer in the team named Thursday, winning his second cap at inside center.

England, which is missing its vast contingent of British and Irish Lions players, won an entertaining first test 38-34 in San Juan last Saturday.

___

England: Mike Brown, Marland Yarde, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Jonny May, George Ford, Danny Care; Nathan Hughes, Sam Underhill, Chris Robshaw, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Harry Williams, Dylan Hartley, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jack Singleton, Matt Mullan, Will Collier, Nick Isiekwe, Mark Wilson, Jack Maunder, Alex Lozowski, Denny Solomona.