US show of Saudi art aims to share ideas, test perceptions

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. exhibition featuring the works of roughly 40 Saudi Arabian artists aims to share their expressions, foster conversations and challenge conceptions of life in the conservative Islamic nation.

"Epicenter X: Saudi Contemporary Art" opens July 8 and runs for about three months at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. It will feature photographic and video installations and murals exploring themes of urbanization, globalization, religion and the impact of U.S. culture on a restrictive Saudi society that's loosened somewhat when it comes to arts and entertainment.

It's among the first and largest U.S. shows featuring a group of contemporary Saudi Arabian artists. It's also a big score for the Smithsonian-affiliated Arab museum in a Detroit suburb that can lay claim to being the capital of Arab America.

