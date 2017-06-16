St. Louis hires Berube, 2 others, to complete Yeo's staff

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former NHL winger Craig Berube has been hired as an associate coach in St. Louis along with two others, completing the staff under coach Mike Yeo.

Berube, who played for five teams during his 17-year NHL career, spent last season as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves. The 51-year-old led the Wolves to a 44-19-13 record last season, the team's best finish in seven years.

In addition to Berube, the Blues hired Daniel Tkaczuk as an assistant along with David Alexander as goaltending coach.

St. Louis finished third in the Western Conference this season after firing former coach Ken Hitchcock during the season. The Blues lost to Nashville in the second round of the playoffs.



