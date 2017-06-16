Insanity defense weighed in deadly NYC racial attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death in a random racist attack says he needs more time to determine whether he will argue an insanity defense.

Attorney Patrick Brackley said in court papers Thursday he's collecting background in the case against James Harris Jackson. The 28-year-old Baltimore man has pleaded not guilty to murder as a hate crime in the death of Timothy Caughman.

Authorities say Jackson admitted stabbing the 66-year-old Caughman at random on March 20 as part of a plan to kill black men in New York City.

Brackley also asked the judge to suppress statements Jackson made to police, including: "I really butchered him." He says Jackson wasn't properly read his rights.