Designer Pierre Cardin skips US fashion show after accident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fashion designer Pierre Cardin says he won't be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident.

The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday to celebrate an exhibition of his designs.

The Preservation Society of Newport County issued a statement from Cardin on Thursday saying "the show must go on."

The group says Cardin will "deliver a personal message from Paris" during the show.

The show will feature more than 80 looks from Cardin's career. It is being held at The Breakers, Newport's most famous mansion.

The exhibit, "Pierre Cardin: 70 Years of Innovation," features 42 pieces from Cardin's private archives that document his career from the 1950s through 2016.

Cardin will turn 95 on July 2.