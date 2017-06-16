Guatemala ex-VP Roxana Baldetti accepts extradition to US

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's former Vice President Roxana Baldetti says she will accept extradition to the United States, where she faces drug trafficking charges.

The United States formally requested the extradition last week after Baldetti was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in February.

Baldetti said during a Thursday hearing in a Guatemalan court that she wouldn't fight extradition.

The indictment says Baldetti and others conspired to import cocaine to the U.S. between 2010 and 2015. Baldetti has denied the charges.

Baldetti resigned as vice president in 2015 and was charged with corruption in Guatemala the following year, for allegedly participating in a customs graft scheme and receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks. She has remained in custody.