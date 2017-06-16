Police: Bodycam was off before fatal shooting of black man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a black man turned on his body camera seconds after shots were fired.

Tulsa city police and Tulsa County sheriff's deputies on Thursday released more footage from last week's shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre, who was having a mental crisis according to his family. Video from police officer Donnie Johnson's bodycam shows Barre lying on the floor of a convenience store he had just entered.

Police said Johnson's bodycam was turned off just before the shooting.

Authorities have said Barre walked away last Friday from two members of a sheriff's mental health unit who had gone to pick him up for an evaluation. They said he walked about a mile carrying two knives before he was shot.