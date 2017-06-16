Blackhawks hire Samuelsson, Granato as assistant coaches

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.

Samuelsson played with Quenneville with the Hartford Whalers. The 53-year Samuelsson was the head coach of the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League last season. He also has been an assistant coach for the New York Rangers and the Coyotes.

Granato, who is from the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, spent last season as an associate head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's team. He also has coached in the U.S. development system and the East Coast Hockey League.

The Blackhawks announced the hires on Thursday.

