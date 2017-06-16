Illinois governor calls special session to force budget deal

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is calling state legislators into a special session to work out a budget deal and end an impasse that could soon enter a third year.

The Republican announced the news Thursday in a Facebook video and statement, accusing majority Democrats of "ignoring" his recommendations. He says there are "tough" choices to make before the start of the July 1 fiscal year.

Illinois hasn't had a budget since 2015 when Rauner took office. He's wants pro-business reforms with a budget, saying it'll help dig Illinois out of a financial mess. Democrats say Rauners's ideas would hurt the middle class and are not related to the budget.

The special session will be June 21 to June 30.

Spokesmen for Democratic House and Senate leaders didn't immediately return messages.