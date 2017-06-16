Ranieri signs for 2 years with Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has signed for French club Nantes on a two-year deal.

The Ligue 1 club announced Ranieri's arrival on its website Thursday. The move was expected after the French league earlier approved the hire — required because Ranieri has reached the coach's age limit of 65.

Leicester fired Ranieri nine months after he led the club's fairytale ride to the English Premier League title in 2016. At Nantes, he replaces Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese coach left to take charge of FC Porto.

Nantes won the last of its eight titles in 2001. Ranieri has already coached in France, from 2012-14, when he won the Ligue 2 title with Monaco and then led the Principality side to a runner-up finish in the topflight.