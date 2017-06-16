HRW calls for surrender of Gadhafi's son to ICC

CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch has called on Libyan authorities to take "feasible steps" to facilitate the surrender of Seif al-Islam, son of late Libyan dictator Moammar al-Gadhafi, over to the International Criminal Court.

Thursday's statement comes after Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, which captured Seif al-Islam late in 2011, announced that it had released him without disclosing his whereabouts.

His release comes as part of a recent pardon issued by the Libyan parliament based in the country's eastern region, battalion fighters said. But HRW believes the amnesty law to be "flawed" and doesn't change the fact that he is wanted by ICC.

Gadhafi's son is wanted by ICC over crimes against humanity he allegedly committed in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power.