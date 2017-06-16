Dominican coronel arrested in Puerto Rico on drug charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested an army coronel from the Dominican Republic accused of drug trafficking.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told The Associated Press on Thursday that Rafael Collado was arrested at Puerto Rico's main international airport. Ana Pino said a woman traveling with Collado also was arrested.

It wasn't immediately clear if Collado had an attorney.

Officials in the Dominican Republic had been seeking Collado after seizing 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of cocaine.