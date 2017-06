BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in a Champions Trophy semifinal match at Edgbaston on Thursday, advancing to the final against Pakistan:

___

India 265-1 (Rohit Sharma 123 not out, Virat Kohli 96 not out; Mashrafe Mortaza 1-29) def. Bangladesh 264-7 (Tamim Iqbal 70, Mushfiqur Rahim 61; Kedar Jadhav 2-22, Jasprit Bumrah 2-39) by nine wickets.