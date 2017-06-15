Police shoot, kill knife-wielding man in Tennessee

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police in Tennessee have fatally shot a knife-wielding man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement officers were responding to a 911 call Wednesday night that a man with a knife was intoxicated and suicidal at a home in Fayette County. Two officers from the Somerville Police Department responded. The bureau says they tried twice to use non-lethal force to subdue 54-year-old Michael Morris, but were unsuccessful.

The statement says the situation escalated, leading at least one officer to fire his gun. Morris died at the scene. Police did not release his race.

The bureau says it is investigating the shooting and will turn its findings over to the district attorney general, who will determine whether it was justified.

The officers' names and races were not released.