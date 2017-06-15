Spanish NGO boat rescues 100 migrants close to Libyan coast

Women and children wait their turn to get on onboard the rescue vessel Golfo Azzurro by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms,
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish aid organization is rescuing more than 100 migrants who were attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in packed boats from Libya.
Laura Lanuza, spokeswoman for Spain's Proactiva Open Arms aid group, said their crews Thursday rescued most of the migrants from two packed rubber dinghies that were sailing in international waters some 18 miles (29 kilometers) north from the Libyan town of Sabratha.
In a separate operation, she said 11 people, including a 2-month-old baby with asthma, were rescued from a wooden migrant boat.
Libya is one of the prime spots for smugglers to launch boats — many unseaworthy — packed with migrants and refugees. Thousands have died in recent years attempting the crossing.