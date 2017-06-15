Have fun at the riverside: 2017 Taipei Riverside Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The much-anticipated Taipei Riverside Festival (Sounds from the River) is here. On the weekends between June 17 and August 12, Taipei City’s riverbank parks will feature music concerts, fairs, and themed activities.

The festival will reach a climax on August 26 with Dadaocheng Chinese Valentine Celebration highlighting music performances by singer Wawa and reggae band Matzka against a background of dazzling fireworks spectacle, according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT).

The festival this year will bring to the audience popular songs spanning from the 1930s to the post Millennial Generation, covering genres such as Nakasi, folk, and indigenous music, the TPEDOIT said.

Touted as a music fest with local traits, the event incorporates specialties of commercial districts in the neighborhood, offering residents an opportunity to explore Taipei, the department said.

In addition to music feasts at the riverside every Saturday, the TPEDOIT also joined other agencies in holding a series of water-themed activities at the riverbanks as getaways from the summer heat.

To learn more about the 2017 Taipei Riverside Festival, visit its official website (Chinese) or Travel Taipei.