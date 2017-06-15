The Latest: Doctors plan update on freed American student

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an American college student freed this week by North Korea (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Doctors treating an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma plan to discuss his medical condition.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) was taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his arrival Tuesday night in Ohio. A UC Health spokeswoman says doctors will have a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon.

His parents plan a Thursday morning news conference. His father Fred Warmbier told told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

He said Otto "is not in great shape right now" and that his family is "adjusting to a different reality."

___

12:13 a.m.

