Mickelson withdraws from US Open

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.

This is the first time Mickelson has missed the U.S. Open since he failed to qualify in 1993.

Mickelson had been holding out hope that with the potential of storms over Wisconsin, there might be a four-hour delay that would allow him to watch his daughter graduate and zoom across the country in his private jet.

Instead, the U.S. Open began Thursday under sunshine with little threat of bad weather all day.

Roberto Diaz of Mexico, the next alternate, officially took Mickelson's afternoon tee time.