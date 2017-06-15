Hungarian court hears appeal of Syrian's terror conviction

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian court is hearing appeals of the conviction of a Syrian native condemned last year to 10 years in prison for entering Hungary illegally and committing an "act of terror" by throwing rocks at police during a 2015 border riot.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Szeged on Thursday asked the appeals court to impose a longer prison sentence, while the defense seeks the dismissal of the terrorism charge and a shorter prison term.

The case of Ahmed Hamed has become emblematic of Hungary's strict anti-migrant policies. Hamed's conviction has been widely condemned by human rights advocates, and a resolution on Hungary adopted in May by the European Parliament called his trial "unfair."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said the European Union was "palliating a terrorist."