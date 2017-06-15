Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 15, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;25;SW;17;87%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;32;Sunny and hot;44;32;W;11;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Pleasant and warmer;33;19;Sunny;34;19;WNW;18;31%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;18;59%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;Not as warm;19;14;W;28;66%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;16;9;Partly sunny;18;11;SE;11;59%;31%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, hotter;43;26;Sunny and not as hot;36;24;WNW;17;29%;15%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A passing shower;31;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;ESE;11;35%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;27;18;Mostly sunny;29;21;NE;23;65%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Thundershower;32;20;Sunshine and nice;30;20;SE;10;55%;42%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;14;12;A morning shower;16;10;SW;11;73%;47%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;Plenty of sun;42;25;NNW;16;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Partly sunny;33;22;NNW;8;67%;39%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;17;69%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;34;26;Becoming cloudy;36;26;SW;9;59%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Warm with sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny, warm;30;23;W;15;56%;4%;8

Beijing, China;Very hot;38;23;Very hot;36;24;SW;18;23%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;27;14;Some sun, pleasant;29;16;N;7;39%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;27;16;A few showers;20;12;WNW;21;67%;69%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SE;11;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;ESE;16;54%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;28;16;A shower or t-storm;26;15;NW;17;64%;80%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;27;13;Not as warm;20;13;NW;15;57%;41%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;SSE;9;51%;14%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;NW;13;55%;80%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;18;An afternoon shower;23;19;N;18;80%;79%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;31;17;A morning shower;30;16;WSW;9;35%;50%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;31;18;Sunny, not as warm;25;16;NE;20;61%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;34;21;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NNE;13;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;19;12;NNW;10;56%;78%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;5;72%;66%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;29;A t-storm around;38;28;S;14;51%;64%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A severe t-storm;29;21;S;13;61%;84%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;15;79%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;19;14;A shower or two;18;13;NW;21;79%;68%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;28;25;Nice with some sun;28;24;NW;19;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;34;25;Sunlit and hot;35;25;SSE;15;56%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;22;A shower in places;30;22;S;15;78%;59%;5

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;41;28;A t-storm around;40;29;S;9;43%;70%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;13;Clouds and sun;34;16;WSW;12;17%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Thunderstorms;30;26;WSW;10;84%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;SSE;9;57%;16%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;18;11;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;25;76%;14%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;N;14;19%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;22;ENE;19;75%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;27;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;NE;11;70%;92%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;10;Clouds and sun;25;7;SE;10;51%;11%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SE;9;75%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;20;9;Periods of sun;19;10;S;11;64%;38%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;Some sun, a shower;34;25;SSW;10;68%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SW;18;81%;85%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;E;17;56%;25%;11

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WSW;15;80%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;39;27;Lots of sun, warm;40;28;ENE;21;33%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Sunny and nice;26;17;ENE;15;55%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;ESE;16;72%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;23;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;5;Mostly sunny;21;5;N;11;52%;10%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;N;8;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;34;30;A morning shower;34;30;WSW;29;63%;51%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;20;Couple of t-storms;28;19;SW;8;77%;86%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;29;Partly sunny;40;29;SSW;20;36%;10%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;Nice with some sun;24;15;SW;14;40%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ESE;23;66%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;30;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;W;9;67%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSW;8;73%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;WNW;5;81%;58%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-1;NW;9;29%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SW;12;82%;80%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny;21;16;S;14;68%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;NNW;11;53%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;24;11;Partly sunny;22;15;W;20;58%;11%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Sunny and very warm;32;17;SSE;9;42%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSW;10;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;39;22;Very hot;39;23;NNE;8;27%;43%;9

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;27;Clearing, a shower;31;27;SW;10;70%;71%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;NNE;5;72%;67%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SW;12;66%;31%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;6;N;11;75%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NNE;10;41%;33%;16

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;30;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;11;72%;71%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Warmer with some sun;20;8;Sun and clouds;23;11;SSE;10;55%;56%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;19;70%;70%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;19;17;Some brightening;22;17;NNW;18;74%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;24;15;A couple of t-storms;20;17;SSE;11;79%;86%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Warmer with a shower;15;10;NW;17;59%;75%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SSW;14;79%;86%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Cloudy with a shower;24;13;E;12;59%;55%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;24;16;A few showers;21;18;ENE;10;87%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very warm;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;WNW;14;39%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;26;14;Sun, some clouds;28;16;NE;9;57%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;28;15;Lots of sun, nice;28;13;NE;9;39%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;22;12;A little rain;18;12;W;9;77%;66%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;S;18;80%;93%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;SE;23;71%;73%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;8;80%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;32;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;E;11;78%;87%;9

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;28;12;Not as warm;23;13;N;11;56%;5%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;9;Sunny;20;8;SE;10;67%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;24;Sunshine and hot;36;26;SW;6;56%;32%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;ENE;10;73%;36%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;10;60%;68%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;27;16;Thundershower;22;12;WNW;22;56%;80%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;SE;12;43%;16%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Some sun, a shower;23;9;S;14;58%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Sun, some clouds;31;21;SSW;13;57%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers;27;23;Spotty showers;28;23;SSE;12;83%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, a shower;14;10;Rain and drizzle;13;9;S;17;70%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly cloudy;23;12;ESE;4;51%;14%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;18;Sunlit and pleasant;25;17;ENE;8;73%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;25;Sunny and hot;45;27;ESE;19;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;WSW;11;58%;28%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;NNW;10;53%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;22;15;Increasingly windy;24;15;WNW;35;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;17;Thunderstorms;24;18;SSW;7;79%;85%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;30;26;ESE;16;72%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;22;19;Showers and t-storms;22;19;W;6;98%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;Thickening clouds;32;15;NW;12;15%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;16;7;Rain;13;3;S;4;70%;98%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;9;83%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;37;20;N;8;47%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Cool with rain;16;13;Showers;19;10;E;17;68%;67%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSW;9;45%;19%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;27;20;Partly sunny;28;20;SE;12;48%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSE;4;74%;65%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;27;13;Partial sunshine;28;15;S;8;56%;28%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;26;Mostly sunny;29;25;E;17;72%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;25;13;A touch of rain;21;11;ESE;12;62%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;13;Cloudy;18;13;SW;12;70%;44%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pouring rain;26;23;Heavy rain;29;24;NNW;11;82%;96%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;10;Periods of sun;21;11;E;9;61%;31%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;33;21;Sunny and hot;37;24;NE;11;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;23;14;Clouds and sun;23;12;NW;22;51%;75%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;Sunny and not as hot;35;22;N;15;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;NE;13;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;ENE;7;56%;81%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Partly sunny;28;18;NNE;13;57%;43%;9

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;20;17;Partly sunny, warmer;24;18;NE;11;81%;56%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;33;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;ENE;10;54%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;WSW;11;42%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;26;8;A stray shower;26;10;ENE;12;22%;42%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;15;12;A shower or two;19;10;SE;15;66%;69%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;28;16;A shower or t-storm;25;14;WNW;19;55%;80%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;High clouds and warm;33;25;WNW;9;57%;44%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;21;10;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;SSE;8;63%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;23;12;A shower or t-storm;22;12;WNW;14;64%;80%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;8;Mostly sunny;13;8;NNE;12;73%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;11;73%;64%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;31;12;Not as warm;24;11;ENE;6;41%;78%;8

