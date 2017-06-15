Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 15, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;82;77;SW;11;87%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;90;Sunny and hot;112;90;W;7;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Pleasant and warmer;92;66;Sunny;94;66;WNW;11;31%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;68;Partly sunny;81;68;ENE;11;59%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;Not as warm;66;57;W;17;66%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;60;48;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;7;59%;31%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, hotter;110;79;Sunny and not as hot;98;76;WNW;10;29%;15%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A passing shower;87;62;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;ESE;7;35%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;81;65;Mostly sunny;83;70;NE;14;65%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Thundershower;89;68;Sunshine and nice;86;68;SE;6;55%;42%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;57;54;A morning shower;61;50;SW;7;73%;47%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;105;75;Plenty of sun;107;77;NNW;10;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;73;Partly sunny;92;71;NNW;5;67%;39%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;W;10;69%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;94;78;Becoming cloudy;96;79;SW;6;59%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Warm with sunshine;87;74;Mostly sunny, warm;86;73;W;9;56%;4%;8

Beijing, China;Very hot;100;73;Very hot;97;75;SW;11;23%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;81;56;Some sun, pleasant;84;61;N;4;39%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;80;60;A few showers;68;54;WNW;13;67%;69%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;47;Partly sunny;65;47;SE;7;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;ESE;10;54%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;82;61;A shower or t-storm;79;58;NW;10;64%;80%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;81;55;Not as warm;68;56;NW;9;57%;41%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;SSE;6;51%;14%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;A p.m. t-storm;78;57;NW;8;55%;80%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;66;64;An afternoon shower;73;67;N;11;80%;79%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;87;62;A morning shower;86;61;WSW;6;35%;50%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;88;64;Sunny, not as warm;77;61;NE;12;61%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;93;70;Sunny and very warm;99;72;NNE;8;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;43;Partly sunny;66;53;NNW;6;56%;78%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SE;3;72%;66%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;85;A t-storm around;100;83;S;9;51%;64%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;69;A severe t-storm;85;70;S;8;61%;84%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;86;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;SSW;9;79%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;67;56;A shower or two;64;55;NW;13;79%;68%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;83;77;Nice with some sun;83;75;NW;12;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Humid with some sun;93;77;Sunlit and hot;95;78;SSE;9;56%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;71;A shower in places;86;71;S;10;78%;59%;5

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;106;83;A t-storm around;104;84;S;6;43%;70%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;88;56;Clouds and sun;92;60;WSW;7;17%;6%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Thunderstorms;85;80;WSW;6;84%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;92;69;Mostly sunny, nice;88;70;SSE;5;57%;16%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;64;52;Partly sunny;71;55;WSW;16;76%;14%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;N;8;19%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;Partly sunny, humid;79;71;ENE;12;75%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;80;Cloudy with a shower;92;75;NE;7;70%;92%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;75;50;Clouds and sun;76;45;SE;6;51%;11%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SE;5;75%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;68;49;Periods of sun;66;50;S;7;64%;38%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;Some sun, a shower;93;78;SSW;6;68%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;89;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;SW;11;81%;85%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;74;Clouds and sun, nice;86;74;E;10;56%;25%;11

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;A t-storm in spots;84;72;WSW;9;80%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;102;80;Lots of sun, warm;105;82;ENE;13;33%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;75;64;Sunny and nice;78;62;ENE;9;55%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;ESE;10;72%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;83;Sunny and very warm;99;83;N;14;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;41;Mostly sunny;69;42;N;7;52%;10%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;59;Sunshine, very hot;97;61;N;5;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;93;85;A morning shower;93;86;WSW;18;63%;51%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;67;Couple of t-storms;82;66;SW;5;77%;86%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;83;Partly sunny;104;85;SSW;12;36%;10%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;66;52;Nice with some sun;75;59;SW;9;40%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;Showers and t-storms;89;79;ESE;14;66%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;86;70;Mostly sunny;83;68;W;5;67%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSW;5;73%;66%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;WNW;3;81%;58%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;59;25;Mostly sunny, mild;60;30;NW;6;29%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;82;74;SW;7;82%;80%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;61;Partly sunny;69;61;S;9;68%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;85;62;Mostly sunny and hot;91;68;NNW;7;53%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;75;52;Partly sunny;72;58;W;12;58%;11%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Sunny and very warm;90;63;SSE;5;42%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Mostly sunny;79;68;SSW;6;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;103;71;Very hot;102;73;NNE;5;27%;43%;9

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;86;81;Clearing, a shower;87;81;SW;6;70%;71%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;89;77;A morning t-storm;88;76;NNE;3;72%;67%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;94;79;Partly sunny;91;79;SW;7;66%;31%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;62;44;Mostly sunny;61;43;N;7;75%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;NNE;6;41%;33%;16

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;86;78;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;78;SSE;7;72%;71%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Warmer with some sun;68;46;Sun and clouds;73;52;SSE;6;55%;56%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;93;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSW;12;70%;70%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;66;62;Some brightening;72;63;NNW;11;74%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;75;60;A couple of t-storms;68;62;SSE;7;79%;86%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;51;47;Warmer with a shower;60;50;NW;11;59%;75%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;80;SSW;9;79%;86%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;56;Cloudy with a shower;75;55;E;8;59%;55%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;75;60;A few showers;70;65;ENE;6;87%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very warm;91;70;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;WNW;9;39%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;78;58;Sun, some clouds;82;62;NE;5;57%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;82;60;Lots of sun, nice;82;56;NE;6;39%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;54;A little rain;65;54;W;5;77%;66%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;77;61;Rain and a t-storm;75;64;S;11;80%;93%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;83;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;77;SE;14;71%;73%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;NW;5;80%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;90;75;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;E;7;78%;87%;9

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;83;54;Not as warm;74;55;N;7;56%;5%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;67;48;Sunny;69;47;SE;6;67%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;76;Sunshine and hot;97;78;SW;4;56%;32%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;86;73;Mostly cloudy;88;73;ENE;6;73%;36%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;6;60%;68%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;81;62;Thundershower;72;53;WNW;13;56%;80%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;Partly sunny and hot;92;64;SE;8;43%;16%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Some sun, a shower;73;49;S;9;58%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;Sun, some clouds;87;70;SSW;8;57%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers;81;73;Spotty showers;82;73;SSE;8;83%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, a shower;57;51;Rain and drizzle;56;49;S;11;70%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;50;Mostly cloudy;73;54;ESE;2;51%;14%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;64;Sunlit and pleasant;76;63;ENE;5;73%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;77;Sunny and hot;113;80;ESE;12;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;89;64;Mostly sunny;90;65;WSW;7;58%;28%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;63;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;NNW;6;53%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;72;58;Increasingly windy;75;59;WNW;22;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;63;Thunderstorms;75;65;SSW;4;79%;85%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;79;A morning shower;86;78;ESE;10;72%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;71;66;Showers and t-storms;72;66;W;4;98%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;86;60;Thickening clouds;89;59;NW;8;15%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;61;45;Rain;56;38;S;2;70%;98%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;N;5;83%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;98;68;N;5;47%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Cool with rain;61;56;Showers;66;50;E;11;68%;67%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;65;Mostly sunny;89;66;SSW;5;45%;19%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;81;68;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;8;48%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SSE;2;74%;65%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;80;55;Partial sunshine;82;58;S;5;56%;28%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;78;Mostly sunny;85;77;E;11;72%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;77;55;A touch of rain;70;52;ESE;7;62%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;56;Cloudy;65;56;SW;7;70%;44%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pouring rain;79;73;Heavy rain;84;76;NNW;7;82%;96%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;68;49;Periods of sun;69;51;E;6;61%;31%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;92;71;Sunny and hot;99;75;NE;7;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;74;58;Clouds and sun;74;53;NW;13;51%;75%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;Sunny and not as hot;95;72;N;9;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;83;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;NE;8;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;ENE;5;56%;81%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;78;65;Partly sunny;83;64;NNE;8;57%;43%;9

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;68;63;Partly sunny, warmer;76;65;NE;7;81%;56%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;91;73;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;ENE;6;54%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;WSW;7;42%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;79;46;A stray shower;79;51;ENE;8;22%;42%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;59;54;A shower or two;66;49;SE;9;66%;69%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;82;61;A shower or t-storm;78;57;WNW;12;55%;80%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;High clouds and warm;92;78;WNW;6;57%;44%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;70;49;A p.m. t-storm;72;56;SSE;5;63%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;74;54;A shower or t-storm;72;54;WNW;9;64%;80%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;53;46;Mostly sunny;55;46;NNE;7;73%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSW;7;73%;64%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;87;53;Not as warm;75;52;ENE;4;41%;78%;8

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit