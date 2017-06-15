Police commander to be fired after therapist's shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police department is firing the commander in charge when an officer shot a therapist who was protecting an autistic man.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2tpXNkA ) that North Miami Police notified Cmdr. Emile Hollant on Wednesday that he will be fired. Hollant was in charge when SWAT team member Jonathan Aledda shot Charles Kinsey in the leg last July 18. Kinsey was protecting 27-year-old Arnaldo Rios, a severely autistic man who was sitting in the street with a toy truck.

Aledda says he mistook the truck for a weapon. He is charged with attempted manslaughter.

An internal affairs investigation concluded that Hollant falsely told Police Chief Gary Eugene he had gone to get binoculars when Aledda fired.

Hollant's attorney, Michael Joseph, said his client will be exonerated.