EU Court adviser says bridge is a sport _ for taxes at least

BRUSSELS (AP) — An adviser to the European Union's top court has an official opinion about something that vexes sports fans and card players alike: is a game like bridge a sport? He says yes — at least when it comes to taxes.

Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said in his advice on a case pitting the English Bridge Union against British tax authorities that to be a sport within the meaning of the VAT system "a physical element is not necessary."

The EBU wanted a tax exemption linked to sports for entrance fees to tournaments, which the British authorities refused, claiming a sport must have a significant element of physical activity.

The advice will be an important element when the full Court of Justice reaches a decision in the coming months.