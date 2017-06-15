Romania: ruling party mulls introducing no-confidence vote

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's ruling party has met to decide whether to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu but he refused to resign.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea says Grindeanu, in office since January, failed to implement the party's governing program, something the premier rejects.

Grindeanu says he'll resign only after President Klaus Iohannis nominates a replacement from his party. Iohannis, a rival of the Social Democrats, said through his spokeswoman Thursday that he'll only start the process once Grindeanu quits or loses a confidence vote.

The premier claims the dispute is politically motivated. "The only answer I could find is the wish of a certain man to have all the power," he said in reference to Dragnea, known for keeping a tight rein on the party.