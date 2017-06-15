Police charge man in Sydney with planning to fight in Syria

SYDNEY (AP) — Police say an Australian man has been arrested at Sydney Airport after five months of surveillance on suspicion of planning to fly to Syria to fight with Islamic State group militants.

New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson said Moudasser Taleb had taken a taxi to the airport on Thursday to buy a ticket to Turkey or Lebanon and was carrying military-style clothing when arrested.

Police charged Taleb with preparing for an incursion into a foreign country to carry out violent acts. He faces a possible life prison sentence if convicted.

Taleb is to appear in a Sydney court on Friday.