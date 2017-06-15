Prosecutors urge life imprisonment for Khmer Rouge leaders

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Prosecutors in the U.N.-backed trial of two leaders of Cambodia's former Khmer Rouge regime on charges of genocide and other crimes have called for life imprisonment as the only appropriate punishment.

Co-prosecutor Chea Leang ended the prosecution's summation of the case Thursday by saying the evidence showed that Khieu Samphan, 85, and Nuon Chea, 90, were among the small group that planned and implemented the communist group's radical policies. The Khmer Rouge has been blamed for the deaths of 1.7 million Cambodians from execution, starvation and inadequate medical care during its 1970s rule.

Khieu Samphan, the regime's head of state, and Nuon Chea, right-hand man to the group's late chief, Pol Pot, were already convicted of crimes against humanity in an earlier trial.

Cambodia does not have the death penalty.