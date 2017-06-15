Australian leader disappointed Trump parody became public

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister says he is disappointed that excerpts of an off-the-record speech he gave at Parliament House parodying President Donald Trump have been broadcast by a television network.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made fun of Trump and the Australian government's dismal opinion polls during a lighthearted speech on Wednesday at a ball hosted by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Turnbull's first telephone conversation with Trump in January over a refugee resettlement deal was, in Trump's words, "testy." But the two leaders made a public show of friendship when they met for the first time in May.

While Turnbull is rarely critical of Trump in public, he mocked the president off-the-record.

Turnbull was apparently recorded on a phone and broadcast by the Nine Network on Thursday.