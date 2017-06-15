India wins toss, will bowl 1st against Bangladesh

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semifinal match at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Both teams selected unchanged teams.

The winner will play Pakistan in the final at The Oval on Sunday.

India is the defending champion, while Bangladesh is playing in its first semifinal at an ICC competition.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.