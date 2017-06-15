Vietnam urges China to act responsibly in S. China Sea

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is urging China to take responsible and constructive actions in the disputed South China Sea following a Pentagon report that highlighted Beijing military's buildup in the strategic waters.

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters that her government has legal basis and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over the Spratly and Paracel islands in the South China Sea and that acts by foreign countries on the islands without Vietnam's permission were illegal.

Vietnam, along with China and the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan claims parts of or all the Spratly islands, which are believed to sit on rich natural resources and occupy one of the world's busiest sea lanes.