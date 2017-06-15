Carrefour pulls dog meat products from its shelves in China

  1. Home
By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/15 18:10

Image Animals Australia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The French retailer giant Carrefour has removed dog meat products from two of its supermarket chains in China.

Carrefour announced the measures following outcry from the animal rights group, Animal Asia.

The group claims to has been asking the chain to remove dog meat products from its shelves since 2012.

Although the company had given its word to do so, but an inspection by the group found two of its branches in the eastern city of Xuzhou still featured dog meat products.

These items included "Fankuai turtle-juiced dog meat," selling for 136 yuan ($20), as well as smaller packages of dried dog meat selling for 25.60 yuan.

As many as 10 million dogs are killed every year for the purpose of consumption in China, according to the Humane Society International.

Even though dog meat consumption is not illegal in China, animal rights groups have sought to stop its sale at the controversial annual Yunlin dog meat festival in the southwestern town of Yulin in Guangxi Province.
