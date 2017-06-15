GOP congressman, Capitol police, others wounded in shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Republican congressman, members of the U.S. Capitol Police, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were injured when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice. The assailant later died after the incident.

— Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., House Majority Whip and third in leadership. Elected in 2008, he represents a district in Louisiana that includes New Orleans suburbs and the southwest part of the state.

— Matt Mika, former aide to Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., who said Mika is a graduate of Adrian College and a former baseball player who worked as a volunteer at Wednesday's practice to help the congressional team get ready for the game. His family released a statement saying paramedics told them Mika was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Mika is director of government relations for Tyson Foods Washington, D.C., office and has worked for the company for more than six years.

— Zachary Barth, legislative aide for Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas. Williams says Barth is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

— Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, members of the U.S. Capitol Police whose actions Speaker Paul Ryan credited with saving lives.

The shooter in the attack has been identified as James. T. Hodgkinson, a resident of Illinois. After an exchange of gunfire with police, the shooter died.