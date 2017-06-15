  1. Home
Attack on lawmakers stirs memories of Giffords shooting

By ASTRID GALVAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/15 15:23

PHOENIX (AP) — Survivors of the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona at an event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords say the recent attack on lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia shows how vitriolic political discourse has become.

Ron Barber, who took over Giffords' seat in Congress, called for an end to the harsh rhetoric and personal attacks in politics. Other victims said the recent shooting reignited strong feelings about the need for gun control.

Giffords was holding a constituent event outside a grocery store in 2011 when gunman Jared Loughner opened fire, killing six people, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl, and shooting Giffords in the head, severely wounding her.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a similarly public place — a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia.